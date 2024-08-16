Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 31,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 20,327 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.28. 2,616,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,644. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

