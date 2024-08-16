Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,293% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

