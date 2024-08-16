Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Financial Contrast

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.09 million 5.45 $5.94 million $0.58 51.26 Essential Properties Realty Trust $402.16 million 12.96 $190.71 million $1.23 24.16

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 9.91% 0.59% 0.47% Essential Properties Realty Trust 48.12% 6.28% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.54, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

