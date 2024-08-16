TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of TRU opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

