Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in July

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,188.0 days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBABF remained flat at $32.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.