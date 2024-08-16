Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.98. 808,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $482.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

