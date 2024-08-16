Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 70,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,466. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

