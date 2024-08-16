Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

Shares of UDEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

