Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,041 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,183,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

