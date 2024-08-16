Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 442 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 833,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

