Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,372,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

