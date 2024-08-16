Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $328,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

