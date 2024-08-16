Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 3,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $727.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.