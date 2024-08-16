Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

