Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after acquiring an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $64.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

