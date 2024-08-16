Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BJUL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

