Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,752,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

