Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 67,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. 1,283,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.