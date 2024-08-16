Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $603.98. 1,071,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

