Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 108 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 47.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

