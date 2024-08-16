Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of TRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
