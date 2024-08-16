Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

