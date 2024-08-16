Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGI. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.89.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.64 on Monday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

