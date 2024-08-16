Triumph Group’s (TGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

