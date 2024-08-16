Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.