TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TCRX stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

