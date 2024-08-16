Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.
Turnstone Biologics Price Performance
Shares of TSBX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,271,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $12.16.
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
