Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of TSBX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 1,271,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.