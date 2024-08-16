Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,327 shares of company stock valued at $978,760. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

