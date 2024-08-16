Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. 5,422,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,032,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.