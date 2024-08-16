UBS Group Trims Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price to $54.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

