Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ucommune International Price Performance
UK remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Ucommune International Company Profile
