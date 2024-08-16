Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.53. 1,943,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

