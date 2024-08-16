United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 4,801,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,241. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

