United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 774,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

