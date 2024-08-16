United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
UG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
United-Guardian Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.