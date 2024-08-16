United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

