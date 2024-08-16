UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $578.30. 1,116,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.92. The firm has a market cap of $532.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

