Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.66. 4,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 56,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Unitil Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Unitil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unitil by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,505,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unitil by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unitil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.