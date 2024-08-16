Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ULH opened at $39.39 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.