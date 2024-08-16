Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 7%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 36,016,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 15,454,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,532,175.69). Company insiders own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

