Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.34.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
