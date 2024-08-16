Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.