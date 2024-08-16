Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.04

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

