USDB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.07 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0% against the dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $292.05 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 291,793,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,744,868 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 298,220,840.83997583. The last known price of USDB is 0.997298 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $17,578,413.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

