UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.18

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1405278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a P/E ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UWM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

