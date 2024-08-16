Vai Price Reaches $1.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $4.04 million and $963.18 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,044,558 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

