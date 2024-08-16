Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

