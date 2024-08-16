Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

