Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $16.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $819.57. 673,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $806.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.