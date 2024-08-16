Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 602.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.34. 1,076,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.