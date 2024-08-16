Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $104.13. 405,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.