Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.14. 108,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,320. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

