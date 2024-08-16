Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE COF traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.56. 1,881,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,777. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.